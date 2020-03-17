US Africa Command Cancels Phoenix Express Military Exercise Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US military called off a second military exercise with African partner nations in two days due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Exercise Phoenix Express 2020... has been cancelled for force protection considerations.

The decision not to proceed with the exercise comes in response to the global effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while minimizing exposure of US and partner nation service members to this virus," the release said.

On Monday, AFRICOM canceled the annual African Lion military exercise.

Phoenix Express, originally scheduled April 5-18 in the Mediterranean Sea, was designed to improve regional cooperation in maritime security operations, the release said.

