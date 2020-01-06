UrduPoint.com
US Africa Command Chief Townsend Calls Rumors Of His Death In Kenya 'Fake News'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:32 PM

US Africa Command Chief Townsend Calls Rumors of His Death in Kenya 'Fake News'

US Africa Command chief Gen. Stephen Townsend dispelled rumors of his death circulating on social media regarding an attack against US troops in Kenya as "fake news" placed by the al-Shabab [part of the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia].

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US Africa Command chief Gen. Stephen Townsend dispelled rumors of his death circulating on social media regarding an attack against US troops in Kenya as "fake news" placed by the al-Shabab [part of the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia].

"Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated," Townsend said via Africa Command's Twitter account.

"This is yet another example of the lies, propaganda and fake news coming from al-Shabab and other malign actors such as Iran and its proxies."

On Sunday, one US soldier and two Defense Department contractors were killed in an attack by al-Shabab on a military base in Kenya.

Americans worldwide also brace for Iran's announced retaliation to the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an US airstrike in Iraq last Friday.

