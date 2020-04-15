US Africa Command Hospitals in 3 African Nations Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) United Nations-standard level-2 hospitals provided by the United States to African partner nations as part of the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership recently opened in Ghana, Senegal and Uganda and have begun responding to the coronavirus pandemic, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release.

"Both Senegal and Uganda are using the hospitals as overflow facilities for existing hospitals," the release said on Tuesday. "Ghana, which has nearly 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, is using the facility to treat those affected by the virus."

Each hospital package includes 14 shelters with 7,427 square feet of shelter space, consisting of an intensive care unit, a radiology unit, and 20 beds, the release said.

The United Nations defines standard level-2 hospitals as facilities featuring treatment for infectious diseases, life- and limb-saving surgery performed under general anesthesia, and intensive care capabilities.

The hospitals provide an example of efforts undertaken by US Africa Command to assist African partners to enhance their medical capabilities and pandemic response, the release said.

In addition, US Africa Command has modified programs such as tactical combat casualty care training and medical readiness exercises to focus on pandemic response efforts, according to the release.