US Africa Command Launches Airstrike Against Al-Shabaab Militants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The US Africa Command says it has carried out an airstrike targeting militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia).

"In support of the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia operations against al Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against militants in the vicinity of the ATMIS forward operating base, FOB Bulo Marer on May 26," the US Africa Command said on Saturday.

The airstrike destroyed weapons and equipment seized by the militants, the US Africa Command specified.

"The command's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed," the Saturday statement said.

On Friday, the US State Department said that Washington strongly condemned the attack by al-Shabaab terrorists on the Ugandan peacekeeping forces deployed to the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) in Somalia.

ATMIS said on Friday that its military base in the southwest of the country was attacked but that the soldiers were able to destroy the militants' weapons and force them to retreat.

Al-Shabaab is a jihadist military and political organization based in Somalia. Linked to al-Qaeda, it wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.