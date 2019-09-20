UrduPoint.com
US Africa Command Reports 8 Islamic State Terrorists Killed In Libya Airstrike

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

An airstrike on fighters in Libya belonging to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) killed eight terrorists, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) reported in a press release on Friday

"US Africa Command conducted this airstrike to eliminate terrorist leaders and fighters and to disrupt terrorist activity," AFRICOM commanding General Stephen Townsend said in the release.

At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed eight terrorists and no civilians, the release said.

The strike hit targets near the town of Murzuq in southwestern Libya, the release added.

