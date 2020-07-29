US Africa Command Reports One Civilian Death From Operations in April-June Quarter

Military investigators confirmed a single civilian death from military operations in Somalia in the latest quarterly report by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Military investigators confirmed a single civilian death from military operations in Somalia in the latest quarterly report by US Africa Command (AFRICOM) released on Tuesday.

"After a thorough assessment of the facts and circumstances following an airstrike on Feb. 2, 2020, AFRICOM substantiates the allegations of the death of one civilian and three injured," the Africa Command said in a press release explaining its report.

The report reflects completed assessments of seven incidents in which civilian casualties were reported, including four that remained open in the command's first quarterly report covering January-March, the release said.

"Our goal is to always minimize impact to civilians. Unfortunately, we believe our operations caused the inadvertent death of one person and injury to three others who we did not intend to target," AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend said in the release.

US military deployments in Somalia target the al-Shabab terror group, which pledged obedience to al Qaeda in 2012 and at one point considered - and rejected - a proposal to shift allegiance to the Islamic State, according to media reports. Both al Qaeda and the Islamic State terror groups are outlawed in Russia.