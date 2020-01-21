US, Africa Military Officials Complete Plans For March African Lion Exercise - AFRICOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Military planners from the United States, Europe and Africa completed final plans for the upcoming annual African Lion exercise during a five-day meeting in Morocco, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The African Lion 20 military exercise, set for March 23-April 3, spans six countries and three continents," Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Col. Nabil Taoussi said in the release.

"This annually scheduled multi-national exercise is meant to enhance interoperability with US and multinational partners in the spirit of the combined strategic military cooperation."

About 3,000 US service members will join nearly 5,000 members of the Moroccan, Tunisian, Senegalese, Spanish, Italian, United Kingdom and the Netherlands' armed forces, the release added.

The five-day planning conference took place in the Moroccan city of Agadir, according to the release.