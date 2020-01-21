UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Africa Military Officials Complete Plans For March African Lion Exercise - AFRICOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:42 PM

US, Africa Military Officials Complete Plans For March African Lion Exercise - AFRICOM

Military planners from the United States, Europe and Africa completed final plans for the upcoming annual African Lion exercise during a five-day meeting in Morocco, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Military planners from the United States, Europe and Africa completed final plans for the upcoming annual African Lion exercise during a five-day meeting in Morocco, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The African Lion 20 military exercise, set for March 23-April 3, spans six countries and three continents," Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Col. Nabil Taoussi said in the release.

"This annually scheduled multi-national exercise is meant to enhance interoperability with US and multinational partners in the spirit of the combined strategic military cooperation."

About 3,000 US service members will join nearly 5,000 members of the Moroccan, Tunisian, Senegalese, Spanish, Italian, United Kingdom and the Netherlands' armed forces, the release added.

The five-day planning conference took place in the Moroccan city of Agadir, according to the release.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Agadir United Kingdom United States Morocco Netherlands March From

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

31 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

31 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

46 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

1 hour ago

Cop returns lost Rs 100,000 cash to owner in Khane ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for province

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.