US, African Nations Wrap Up Large-Scale Military Drills on Continent - AFRICOM

The large-scale African Lion 21 military drills, with the participation of the United States and eight other African nations, have come to a close, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The large-scale African Lion 21 military drills, with the participation of the United States and eight other African nations, have come to a close, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"African Lion, US Africa Command's premier joint annual exercise, successfully wrapped up its 17th iteration in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, June 18," the statement read.

This year's drills became the largest and most complex in its history, Commander of the Southern European Task Force Africa Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling said.

"I would like to thank our Moroccan, Senegalese and Tunisian partners for hosting African Lion in their respective countries. This year's African Lion was the largest and most complex we have had, to date," he noted.

Speaking of plans, Rohling noted that another fifteen states observed the training with the potential to join for African Lion 22.

African Lion 21 culminated with a combined arms live-fire exercise displaying capabilities of the total force June 18, 2021, in Morocco, AFRICOM said. Other parts of drills included joint training of special operations forces, humanitarian assistance and threat reduction operations, the statement read.

As part of the maritime domain of the exercise, the Navy warship USS Hershel Woody Williams stopped at the port of Agadir to train alongside a Moroccan frigate, it added.

African Lion 21, is a joint, multi-national exercise in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, which took place from June 7-18.