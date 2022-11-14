US AFRICOM Commander Observes Military Medical Readiness Drills in Angola - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Michael Langley visited Angola to meet with local defense officials and to observe a military medical readiness exercise, AFRICOM said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Michael Langley visited Angola to meet with local defense officials and to observe a military medical readiness exercise, AFRICOM said in a statement on Monday.

"AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael Langley visited senior Angola defense officials in Luanda, Angola, on Nov. 10, while observing a military medical readiness exercise involving US and Angolan doctors," the statement read.

The defense officials provided Langley an overview of the hospital program and emphasized the importance of the medical readiness exercises and future collaboration between the Angolan and United States militaries, the statement said.

The ten-day-long exercise began on November 8 and is the first of six such drills planned by the US military and their African partners for fiscal year 2023, the statement also said.

"The exercises allow the participants to exchange best practices in order to improve treatment capabilities and support to soldiers," the statement added.