The United States has seen no sign of China behind any of the recent coups in Africa, but believes Russia may have had an "invisible" hand in one or two of them, Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, who leads US Africa Command, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States has seen no sign of China behind any of the recent coups in Africa, but believes Russia may have had an "invisible" hand in one or two of them, Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, who leads US Africa Command, said on Thursday.

"You've asked about the involvement of the Russians and the Chinese in these coups, generally we have not seen that. I have not seen any involvement by the Chinese in any of these coups. I don't think they are doing that," Townsend said. "With Russia I think it's a little less clear. I have received reports of Russian involvement at least in Sudan in not too distant past."

"I don't think China is behind any of these coups, and I don't really think that Russia is the main emanating force behind most of them but the hand of Russia may be invisible in one or two of these," the commander argued.

Russia has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.

Townsend noted that the main reasons for these coups are likely a lack of good governance and corruption.

"The simple question is no, I cannot tell you why there are so many coups ... My guess is that it has to do with insufficient governance, the lack of good governance and corruption. I think that's probably the most of it," Townsend said when asked why there are so many coups occurring in Africa.