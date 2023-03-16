US AFRICOM Says Chinese Base in West Africa Would Change Geostrategic Calculus

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States Africa Command warned on Thursday that if China was able to establish a military base in West Africa, it would change the whole geostrategic calculus of protecting the United States.

"They would change the whole calculus of the geostrategic global campaign plans of protecting the homeland. If they build any capacity on the west coast, geostrategically (it) will put them at an advantage," AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael Langley warned during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. "Right now we have a decisive advantage ... we can't let them have a base on the west coast because it will change the dynamics."