US After G20 Summit Sees Avenues Open for Diplomacy With China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The United States sees avenues open for diplomacy with China after the two presidents' meeting at the G20 summit in Bali, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We believe that, yes, there are now avenues open for increased diplomacy (with China)," Kirby said at a press briefing.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.