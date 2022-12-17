US Ag, Trade Chiefs Raise Concerns With Mexico Over GMO Corn Import Restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Trade chief Katherine Tai in a joint statement said they raised deep concerns with senior Mexican officials over restrictions on the importation of American biotech corn.

"There was candid conversation about our deep concerns around the restrictions of the importation of biotech corn and other biotechnology products stemming from (Mexican) President Lopez Obrador's 2020 decree," the release said after the talks on Friday.

The Mexican delegation, according to the statement, presented potential amendments to the decree to address US concerns.

"We agreed to review their proposal closely and follow up with questions or concerns in short order.

There is a joint recognition that time is of the essence and we must determine a path forward soon," the release added.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary H.E. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon led the delegation from Mexico which included the country's economy secretary, environmental chief, and the Mexican ambassador to Washington, among others, the release said.

Earlier this week, the US National Corn Growers Association called on the Biden administration to file a complaint over Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified imports, claiming it violated the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade pact.

The US exported $4.7 billion worth of corn to Mexico in 2021, according to USDA data.