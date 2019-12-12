UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Again Sends Surveillance Planes Over S. Korea: Aviation Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

U.S. again sends surveillance planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker

The United States flew surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Thursday, the latest in a series of near-daily flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States flew surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Thursday, the latest in a series of near-daily flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile.

The E-8C aircraft, or JSTARS, was spotted over the Korean Peninsula at 29,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload photos showing the flight route.

As a platform for airborne command and control, surveillance and reconnaissance, the E-8C is known to be capable of closely monitoring North Korea's troops and equipment movements, including missiles and artillery guns. It was recently spotted over South Korea, the aviation tracker said Tuesday.

Hours later, the Aircraft Spots said in a separate feed the U.S. RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the peninsula at 31,000 feet. It also did not elaborate on regions and the time of its operation. It is the fifth time that the electronic intelligence gathering aircraft was detected over South Korea this month alone, according to Aircraft Spots.

Along with the Rivet Joint, the U.S. deployed its key spy asset, the Global Hawk, over the peninsula and a strategic B-52 bomber over the sea near Japan, the Twitter account said Wednesday.

Such flights came amid heightened tensions in the region after Pyongyang conducted a rocket engine test at its Dongchang-ri satellite launching site Saturday, sparking speculation that it may be gearing up to resume testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) amid stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S.

North Korea has threatened to seek "a new way" if the U.S. fails to come up with new proposals by the end of this year to move their dialogue forward.

As the North has taken a series of military moves such as successive firings of short-range ballistic missiles and a submarine-launched ballistic missile, the U.S. has deployed several types of surveillance planes over the peninsula more often than before. Sources and experts see those operations, at least in part, as designed to send warning messages against the bellicose regime.

Related Topics

Twitter Threatened Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea SITE May

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

49 seconds ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

12 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

37 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

37 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.