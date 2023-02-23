UrduPoint.com

US Against Belarusian Amendments To Resolution On Ukraine At UNGA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 08:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged countries to vote against Minsk's amendments to the draft anti-Russian resolution in the UN General Assembly on "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

"So, colleagues, I urge you to vote against - against any and all hostile amendments that seek to undermine the UN Charter and ignore the truth of this war. I urge you, instead, to vote "yes" in support of this resolution as it stands. To promote diplomacy and dialogue - yes, diplomacy and dialogue," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"To promote cooperation on the threats to global food security, energy, finance, the environment, nuclear security, and safety.

To defend the UN Charter we have all signed up to protect. And to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," she said.

Earlier, the Belarusian delegation proposed two amendments to the resolution, suggesting that the demand that Russia pull out its troops from Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders be removed and that a call for peace talks be added to the text. Minsk also suggested that the UN General Assembly urge member countries to stop sending weapons to the conflict zone.

