US Agencies, Companies Form Public-Private Partnership to Make COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) More than a dozen leading biopharmaceutical companies and five public health agencies in the United States are joining forces to coordinate vaccine and therapeutic research to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort led by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and announced in an NIH press release on Friday.

"We need to bring the full power of the biomedical research enterprise to bear on this crisis. Now is the time to come together with unassailable objectivity to swiftly advance the development of the most promising vaccine and therapeutic candidates that can help end the COVID-19 global pandemic," NIH Director Francis Collins said in the release.

Government and industry partners will provide infrastructure, subject matter expertise and/or funding - both new and in-kind - to identify, prioritize and facilitate the entry of some of the most promising candidates into clinical trials, the release said.

Industry partners also will make available certain prioritized compounds, some of which have already cleared various phases of development, and associated data to support research related to COVID-19, the release added.

The release listed 16 major pharmaceutical companies plus the NIH, food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the European Medicines Agency, the release said.

Dozens of potential vaccines are under development by both private and government agencies, with the COVID-19 pandemic having sickened more than 2 million people worldwide and killed nearly 150,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.