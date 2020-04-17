UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agencies, Companies Form Public-Private Partnership To Make COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Agencies, Companies Form Public-Private Partnership to Make COVID-19 Vaccine

More than a dozen leading biopharmaceutical companies and five public health agencies in the United States are joining forces to coordinate vaccine and therapeutic research to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort led by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and announced in an NIH press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) More than a dozen leading biopharmaceutical companies and five public health agencies in the United States are joining forces to coordinate vaccine and therapeutic research to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort led by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and announced in an NIH press release on Friday.

"We need to bring the full power of the biomedical research enterprise to bear on this crisis. Now is the time to come together with unassailable objectivity to swiftly advance the development of the most promising vaccine and therapeutic candidates that can help end the COVID-19 global pandemic," NIH Director Francis Collins said in the release.

Government and industry partners will provide infrastructure, subject matter expertise and/or funding - both new and in-kind - to identify, prioritize and facilitate the entry of some of the most promising candidates into clinical trials, the release said.

Industry partners also will make available certain prioritized compounds, some of which have already cleared various phases of development, and associated data to support research related to COVID-19, the release added.

The release listed 16 major pharmaceutical companies plus the NIH, food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the European Medicines Agency, the release said.

Dozens of potential vaccines are under development by both private and government agencies, with the COVID-19 pandemic having sickened more than 2 million people worldwide and killed nearly 150,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Enterprise United States Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

30 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

50 minutes ago

Recovery from coronavirus may not confer immunity, ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey's Coronavirus Deaths Hit Daily High, Toll R ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Students in US Awaited Repatriation Flight ..

4 minutes ago

Over 20 Servicemen Killed, Injured in Clashes With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.