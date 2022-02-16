US Agencies Project Ocean Levels, Coastal Flooding to Increase Over 3 Decades - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) World ocean levels will probably rise as much in the next 30 years as they did in the previous century, NASA as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US Geological Survey (USGS) and other government agencies said in an interagency task force report on Tuesday.

"NASA, NOAA, USGS and other US government agencies project that the rise in ocean height in the next 30 years could equal the total rise seen over the past 100 years," the report said. "Coastal flooding will increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea level rise."

The report, dubbed "Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States," supports previous studies and confirms what the agencies said they had long known: Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world.

"Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway," the report said.

The report concludes that sea level along US coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) on average above today's levels by 2050, the report added.

Government agencies at the Federal, state and local levels use these reports to inform their plans on anticipating and coping with the effects of sea level rise, according to the report.