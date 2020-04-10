US Agencies Recommend Revoking China Telecom Authorizations for Services in US - DOJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Relevant US agencies unanimously recommended to revoke authorizations for China Telecom to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States citing "substantial and unacceptable" national security risks , the Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Today, interested Executive Branch agencies[1] unanimously recommended that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoke and terminate China Telecom (Americas) Corp.'s authorizations to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States," the statement said.

China Telecom is the US subsidiary of a People's Republic of China state-owned telecommunications company.