US Agencies Send Advisory Warning Private Sector About Sanctions Evasion - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A number of US Federal government agencies released a joint advisory warning the private sector about the risk of export control violations and sanctions evasion related to Russia and Belarus, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), and the Department of Justice today issued a joint compliance note on the use of third-party intermediaries or transshipment points to evade Russian- and Belarussian-related sanctions and export controls," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The advisory marks the first collective effort by the three agencies to inform the private sector about enforcement trends and provide guidance on compliance with sanctions and export laws, the statement said.

The advisory provides warning signs to detect possible sanctions or export control evasion, the statement said.

The advisory highlighted a "common tactic" allegedly used to evade Russia-related sanctions: the use of third-party intermediaries and transshipment points to circumvent restrictions, the statement said.

"It is critical that financial institutions and other entities conducting business with US persons or within the United States... be vigilant against efforts by individuals or entities to evade sanctions and export control laws," the advisory said.

The three agencies will continue to issue such advisories on an ongoing basis, the statement said.