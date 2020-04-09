UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agencies To Detain Exports Of Vital Medical Supplies - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Agencies to Detain Exports of Vital Medical Supplies - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United States will detain exports of vital protective medical equipment for evaluation needed to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Customs and Border protection (CBP) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a statement.

"CBP will detain shipments of the PPE [personal protective equipment] specified in the President's Memorandum while FEMA determines whether to return the PPE for use within the United States; to purchase the PPE on behalf of the United States; or, allow it to be exported," the statement said.

The agencies explained that supplies subject to the new policy include N95 respirator masks and a variety of filtering and air-purifying respirators, surgical masks and nitrile gloves.

The list was prepared by President Donald Trump who issued a directive last Friday to keep scarce medical resources within the United States for domestic use.

Related Topics

Exports Trump United States Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

57 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

3 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

4 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

4 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.