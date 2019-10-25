US Agencies, Tribes to Sign MOU to Boost Cooperation on Resources - Conservation Alliance

Three US federal agencies will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) next month aimed at better cooperation with the country's tribal nations on resource needs, Indian Nations Conservation Alliance Executive Director Delane Atcitty told Sputnik

ALBUQUERQUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Three US federal agencies will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) next month aimed at better cooperation with the country's tribal nations on resource needs, Indian Nations Conservation Alliance Executive Director Delane Atcitty told Sputnik.

"We are having our national conference in Catoosa, Oklahoma in a couple of weeks. A couple of the big things that are going to happen at our conference is that we are going to have a MOU agreement signing between the Bureau of Indian Affairs , the NRCS [National Resource Conservation Service] and the Farm Service Agency," Atcitty said. "They are going to sign agreements to work better with tribal nations."

The NRCS, Atcitty added, is one of the largest conservation funders while the US Farm Service Agency is the largest funder of private loans, equipment loans, and operational loans for agricultural operators.

Atcitty noted that the conference will be held at the Hard Rock Casino in the Cherokee nation on November 5-7 in the US state of Oklahoma. The event will address numerous matters such as how to legally establish a conservation district, he said.

"We are also going to have a little bit of success stories from conservations that are already in existence in the United States," Atcitty said. "We invited about five different tribes to attend and talk about their successes."

There are a handful of tribes that know their priorities and have maximized the use of their conservation districts in terms of reaching out for funding and organizing, he added.

Atcitty said the conference will also have an egg marketing service brief them on regulations and hopefully discuss how hens can be grown in tribal nations.

Last year was the first time the conference was held, Atcitty said, where more than 60 tribes participated including bigger land-based tribes. Overall attendance last year was about 120 and they are hoping to double that this year, he said.

Atcitty spoke on the sidelines of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 76th Annual Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.