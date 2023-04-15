WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a press release that it granted SpaceX approval to carry out the first test flight of its fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket being developed to transport humans to Mars.

"On April 14, the FAA issued SpaceX a Vehicle Operator License to launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas," the release said on Friday. "After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements.

"

The FAA pointed out in the release that the license is valid for five years.

SpaceX said it is targeting Monday as the launch date for the Starship spacecraft from Boca Chic, which is located off the Gulf of Mexico near the US-Mexico border

SpaceX has been developing the fully reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle Starship, which is designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. It will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever built.