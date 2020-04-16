UrduPoint.com
US Agency Says It Is Out Of Stimulus Money For Key Small Business Loans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:43 PM

US agency says it is out of stimulus money for key small business loans

The administrator of a key small business lending program to support companies devastated by coronavirus shutdowns said Thursday it has run out of funds due to massive demand

The administrator of a key small business lending program to support companies devastated by coronavirus shutdowns said Thursday it has run out of funds due to massive demand.

The Small Business Administration, which was tasked with managing the $349 billion program, said on its website that it was unable to accept new applications "based on available appropriations funding.

"The statement comes as lawmakers in Congress squabble over the next round of stimulus measures following an unprecedented series of emergency measures to prop up the US economy.

