UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agency Urges Recovered COVID-19 Patients To Donate Plasma For Medical Trials- Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Agency Urges Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Donate Plasma for Medical Trials- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Recovered novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients should consider donating their blood for two trials of potential therapies based on antibody-rich plasma and hyper-immune globulin derived from human blood, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a press release on Friday.

"People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma, which could potentially help save the lives of up to four patients. Those willing to donate are urged to visit the American Red Cross website...or contact their local blood donor or plasma collection center," the release said.

FDA said it is accepting applications from healthcare providers to treat individual patients and has also launched controlled clinical trials at academic and health institutions to evaluate the safety and efficacy of plasma and globulin transfusions, the release also said.

FDA noted that it has formed a partnership with the Mayo Clinic as the lead institution for the trials, but also with the American Red Cross to collect the plasma and distribute it for use throughout the United States, the release added.

Limited data suggests that the plasma and globulin from recovered patients reduces the severity and duration of the disease in critically ill patients, according to the release.

Related Topics

Visit Lead United States From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

9 minutes ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

36 minutes ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

50 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

2 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.