US Agency Urges Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Donate Plasma for Medical Trials- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Recovered novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients should consider donating their blood for two trials of potential therapies based on antibody-rich plasma and hyper-immune globulin derived from human blood, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a press release on Friday.

"People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma, which could potentially help save the lives of up to four patients. Those willing to donate are urged to visit the American Red Cross website...or contact their local blood donor or plasma collection center," the release said.

FDA said it is accepting applications from healthcare providers to treat individual patients and has also launched controlled clinical trials at academic and health institutions to evaluate the safety and efficacy of plasma and globulin transfusions, the release also said.

FDA noted that it has formed a partnership with the Mayo Clinic as the lead institution for the trials, but also with the American Red Cross to collect the plasma and distribute it for use throughout the United States, the release added.

Limited data suggests that the plasma and globulin from recovered patients reduces the severity and duration of the disease in critically ill patients, according to the release.