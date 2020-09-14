The majority of Washington's measures that were challenged by Tehran in its lawsuit regarding violations of the Amity Treaty are related to trade relations between Iran and other countries, not bilateral United States-Iran trade, the US representative told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States, claiming that Washington broke the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by reimposing nuclear sanctions against Tehran.

"The vast majority of US measures challenged by Iran in ICJ lawsuit do not concern bilateral trade, but trade between Iran and third countries, which is not covered by amenity treaty," the US attorney said.

The representative added that both parties, when signing the treaty, kept a right to "bar the other parties' companies from entering or establishing new enterprises in its territory for any reason or no reason."