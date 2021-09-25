US Agents Involved in Violent Incidents No Longer Working with Migrants - DHS Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The US law enforcement agents involved in an incident involving the alleged whipping of Haitian migrants while on horseback have been assigned to administrative duties and are no longer working with migrants, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"The agents involved in these incidents have been assigned to administrative duties and are not interacting with migrants while the investigation is ongoing," Mayorkas told reporters in the White House.