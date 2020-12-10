US Aggressively Exercises Containment Policy on Russia - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US government deliberately chooses to exercise the containment policy on Russia by continuously turning down Moscow's proposals on nuclear arms control agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, the top Russian diplomat referred to the December 8 article published by Marshall Billingslea, the US special envoy for arms control and a top negotiator on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), in which the US official openly accused Moscow of having adopted a highly provocative nuclear doctrine and "building up and modernizing an arsenal of thousands of nuclear warheads that are completely unconstrained by the New START treaty."

"We have long ago proposed, and we see no reciprocity from the US, to reaffirm the unacceptability of nuclear war in our countries' statement, or possibly in the Russia-NATO statement.

... Billingslea, by rejecting everything that has been done so far, by rejecting all of our proposals, puts forward new confrontational ideas, including sanctions against all buyers of Russian and Chinese military products," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister went on to say that such aggressive narratives against Moscow continued to be tolerated in the White House.

"If we analyze what we have heard so far from the North Atlantic camp, it is clear that it has made a deliberate choice not just in favor of containment policy, but in favor of its most aggressive forms; in favor of escalating confrontation with the unwillingness to recognize that the world must change being behind it all," Lavrov added.

The New START treaty between Russia and the United States came into force on February 5, 2011. Unless it is extended in February of 2021, there will be no agreements in the world limiting the arsenals of the largest nuclear powers.