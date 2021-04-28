US Agreement With Taliban Best Possible Deal Under Given Circumstances - Special Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Afghan peace agreement reached by the United States and the opposition Taliban movement was the best possible deal under the given circumstances, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"Under the circumstances, with the desire of the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the agreement that we struck with the Taliban was the best possible," Khalilzad said.