UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agreement With Taliban Best Possible Deal Under Given Circumstances - Special Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Agreement With Taliban Best Possible Deal Under Given Circumstances - Special Envoy

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Afghan peace agreement reached by the United States and the opposition Taliban movement was the best possible deal under the given circumstances, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"Under the circumstances, with the desire of the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the agreement that we struck with the Taliban was the best possible," Khalilzad said.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan United States From Agreement Best Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

2 hours ago

EU adopts strategy on sending irregular migrants b ..

21 seconds ago

Boat with 17 dead migrants being towed to Spain's ..

23 seconds ago

Militants kill 12 soldiers in Chad: governor

25 seconds ago

At least five die in Chad anti-junta protests: pro ..

26 seconds ago

PML-N plundered the country in their rule: Shibli

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.