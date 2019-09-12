UrduPoint.com
US Agrees To Delay 5% Boost In Tariffs On Chinese Imports As 'Goodwill Gesture' - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Agrees to Delay 5% Boost in Tariffs on Chinese Imports as 'Goodwill Gesture' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States will delay imposing an additional five percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of annual Chinese imports already carrying 25 percent US tariffs for two weeks as a goodwill gesture to Beijing, President Donald Trump announced.

"We have agreed as a gesture of goodwill to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion worth of goods (25 percent to 30 percent from October 1 to October 15," Trump announced in a Twitter message on Wednesday evening.

