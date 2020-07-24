US Agrees to Meet With Iran on Afghan Peace Process - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States has agreed to hold meetings with Iran focused on the peace process in Afghanistan, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.

"It is very important for peace to be achieved and sustained that the region also is positively engaged, and we have even agreed to setting meetings focused on Afghanistan with Iran because we would like Iran also to be supportive," Khalilzad said at the US Institute of Peace.