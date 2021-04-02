US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks With Europe, Russian, China - State Dept.

The United States has agreed to participate in Iran nuclear talks next week with its counterparts from Europe, Russia and China, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States has agreed to participate in Iran nuclear talks next week with its counterparts from Russia and China , State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We have agreed to participate in talks with our European, Russian and Chinese partners to verify the issues involved in a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA with Iran," Price said in a statement.

"We do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them."