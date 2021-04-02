UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agrees To Participate In Iran Nuclear Talks With Europe, Russia, China - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:50 PM

US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks With Europe, Russia, China - State Dept.

US diplomats will meet on Tuesday with their European, Russian, and Chinese counterparts to discuss ways to return to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US diplomats will meet on Tuesday with their European, Russian, and Chinese counterparts to discuss ways to return to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We have agreed to participate in talks with our European, Russian and Chinese partners to verify the issues involved in a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA," Price said in a statement. "We do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them."

The talks are scheduled to take place in Austria on April 6, and the United States does not expect to see any immediate breakthroughs, Price said.

Participants will discuss the "nuclear steps" that both Iran and the US need to take to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including sanctions relief steps, Price said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier on Friday that the United States would not take part in a meeting of the JCPOA in Vienna.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union.

The deal required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting an arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the agreement.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Price Austria United Kingdom United States April 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Putin, Lukashenko Congratulate Each Other on Russi ..

1 minute ago

US recovery picks up speed as employment surges 91 ..

1 minute ago

After years in the wings, Niger's Mohamed Bazoum t ..

1 minute ago

Japan to provide Rs 6.2bln for water treatment, di ..

6 minutes ago

Climate change cut global farming productivity 21% ..

6 minutes ago

Court adjourns Liaqat Qaimkhani property case till ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.