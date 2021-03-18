US agrees to send Mexico coronavirus vaccines: minister

The United States has agreed to send coronavirus vaccines to Mexico after discussion between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his US counterpart Joe Biden, the Mexican foreign minister said Thursday

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States has agreed to send coronavirus vaccines to Mexico after discussion between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his US counterpart Joe Biden, the Mexican foreign minister said Thursday.

"I've been asked if it is true that there is a vaccine agreement with the United States following the conversation between Presidents Lopez Obrador and Biden. Yes, the information is correct," Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

He said that more details would be given later.