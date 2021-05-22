UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Agrees To Terminate Flight Range Limitations Of South Korean Missiles - Moon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:10 AM

US Agrees to Terminate Flight Range Limitations of South Korean Missiles - Moon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States agreed to end the flight range guidelines that limited South Korea's missiles to 800 kilometers (450 miles), South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

"It is also with pleasure that I deliver the news on the termination of the revised missile guidelines," Moon said during remarks at the White House on Friday.

The two sides also agreed to further reinforce their combined defense posture, Moon said.

The missile guideline was issued in 1979, when South Korea was given US technologies and components for developing its own missiles. As a result of two revisions in 2001 and 2012, the permitted range of South Korean missiles was increased from the initial 180 kilometers to 300 kilometers and then 800 kilometers.

Related Topics

White House South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

5 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

3 hours ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

3 hours ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

3 hours ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.