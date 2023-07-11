Open Menu

US Agrees With Stoltenberg's Proposals On Ukraine Being Able To Join NATO - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

US Agrees With Stoltenberg's Proposals on Ukraine Being Able to Join NATO - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The United States agrees with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal on Ukraine being able to join NATO, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one.

"We (US) agree on the language that you proposed relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO," Biden said at a meeting with Stoltenberg.

