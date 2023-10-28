Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 1.5 cents, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 4.8075 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat fell 4 cents, or 0.69 percent, to settle at 5.755 dollars per bushel. January soybean gained 19.25 cents, or 1.48 percent, to settle at 13.195 dollars per bushel.

It is difficult to be bearish of soybean cash prices given processor profitability as physical soybean supplies in Argentina won't be fully replenished until spring.

Lack of drought across U.S. Southern Plains, as well as additional soil moisture improvement in Texas and eastern Oklahoma has weighed on wheat futures.

Chicago-based research company AgResource sees nothing to disrupt positive corn and soybean seasonal trends into at least winter. Debate will center on the extent of recoveries, which will be a function of South American weather exclusively December onward.

Related Topics

Weather Drought Company Argentina Chicago Board Of Trade January December Wheat

Recent Stories

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

11 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

2 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

12 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

16 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World