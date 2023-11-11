Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 4.64 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat shed 5.5 cents, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 5.7525 dollars per bushel. January soybean rose 4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 13.475 dollars per bushel.

Corn and wheat futures were weaker on leftover selling as a result of slightly larger U.S. stocks indicated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture November Crop report Thursday.

U.

S. farmer will not sell in a down market amid threatening Brazilian weather. It is all about the Southern Hemisphere crops and weather which will have a big impact on U.S. exports from February forward. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that this is no place to be making new sales.

The United States has enjoyed 3.0-3.5 million metric tons of U.S. soybean sales this week with China being the principal buyer.

Dry weather with record heat will produce acute stress on soybean production in the northern two-thirds of Brazil into Nov. 21. Several soaking rain events will produce a new round of flooding across Southern Brazil. Brazilian weather worry stays elevated.

Related Topics

Weather Exports China Agriculture Company Brazil United States Chicago Board Of Trade January February November December Stocks Market All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

9 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

55 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

2 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

14 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

15 hours ago

More Stories From World