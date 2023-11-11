U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising slightly.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 4.64 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat shed 5.5 cents, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 5.7525 dollars per bushel. January soybean rose 4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 13.475 dollars per bushel.

Corn and wheat futures were weaker on leftover selling as a result of slightly larger U.S. stocks indicated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture November Crop report Thursday.

S. farmer will not sell in a down market amid threatening Brazilian weather. It is all about the Southern Hemisphere crops and weather which will have a big impact on U.S. exports from February forward. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that this is no place to be making new sales.

The United States has enjoyed 3.0-3.5 million metric tons of U.S. soybean sales this week with China being the principal buyer.

Dry weather with record heat will produce acute stress on soybean production in the northern two-thirds of Brazil into Nov. 21. Several soaking rain events will produce a new round of flooding across Southern Brazil. Brazilian weather worry stays elevated.