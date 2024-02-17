U.S. Agricultural Futures Close Mixed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Chicago board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and wheat falling and soybean rising.
The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 1.25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 4.165 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat shed 8.25 cents, or 1.45 percent, to settle at 5.59 dollars per bushel. March soybean rose 10 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at 11.7225 dollars per bushel.
March Chicago wheat tested long-term chart support below 5.60 dollars.
China will return from weeklong Lunar New Year holiday on Monday. CBOT price trends are down, but spot CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures are near longer term support. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that short covering will be the feature.
Brazilian Agricultural Ministry commented at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Outlook Forum that Brazil's 2024 soybean harvest would likely be 145 million metric tons or less as yields are not recovering as hoped. USDA has Brazilian soybean crop at 156 million metric tons.
Recent Stories
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
More Stories From World
-
Australian capital celebrates Chinese New Year9 minutes ago
-
Across China: Study reveals characteristics of East Asian Homo sapiens 45,000 years ago9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister Meets with Omani Foreign Minister in Munich10 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Near Coast of Texas --19 minutes ago
-
China dominates global new energy car sales19 minutes ago
-
EU to invest 40 mln U.S. dollars in Nigeria's power sector19 minutes ago
-
Nigerian president appointed AU champion for healthcare19 minutes ago
-
Mexico receives support items from China for hurricane-hit communities19 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Near Coast of Texas -- GFZ19 minutes ago
-
Brazil posts 7.8 pct unemployment in 202320 minutes ago
-
Ailing Tiger Woods withdraws in Genesis Invitational 2nd round1 hour ago
-
Japan successfully launches next-gen H3 rocket2 hours ago