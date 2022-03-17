U.S. agricultural futures fall

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 28 cents, or 3.69 percent, to settle at 7.3 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat plunged 85 cents, or 7.36 percent, to settle at 10.6925 dollars per bushel. May soybean shed 9.5 cents, or 0.57 percent, to settle at 16.4925 dollars per bushel.

CBOT rocked back and forth between headlines at historically high prices. Market volatility stays extreme with key support in July corn below 7.00 dollars while December Kansas wheat has support below 10.

00 dollars. Soybean futures are awaiting fresh demand from China, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

CBOT is caught in a broad trading range awaiting fresh headlines on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. AgResource has been warning of volatility since February, and there is no sign of it ending anytime soon. AgResource holds a bullish bias on corn, soybean and wheat futures, but suggests traders avoid selling sharp break or buying sharp rallies, saying a range trade is the rule until the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stock/seeding report is released on March 31.