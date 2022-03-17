UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 07:52 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 28 cents, or 3.69 percent, to settle at 7.3 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat plunged 85 cents, or 7.36 percent, to settle at 10.6925 dollars per bushel. May soybean shed 9.5 cents, or 0.57 percent, to settle at 16.4925 dollars per bushel.

CBOT rocked back and forth between headlines at historically high prices. Market volatility stays extreme with key support in July corn below 7.00 dollars while December Kansas wheat has support below 10.

00 dollars. Soybean futures are awaiting fresh demand from China, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted.

CBOT is caught in a broad trading range awaiting fresh headlines on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. AgResource has been warning of volatility since February, and there is no sign of it ending anytime soon. AgResource holds a bullish bias on corn, soybean and wheat futures, but suggests traders avoid selling sharp break or buying sharp rallies, saying a range trade is the rule until the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stock/seeding report is released on March 31.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Company Chicago Board Of Trade February March May July December Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sp ..

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sports of Hazara : Mushtaq Ghani ..

7 minutes ago
 Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

7 minutes ago
 RCB's spring plantation drive in full swing

RCB's spring plantation drive in full swing

7 minutes ago
 BCCI held meeting with office bearers

BCCI held meeting with office bearers

7 minutes ago
 Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, ..

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, empowerment to youngsters: Da ..

14 minutes ago
 Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir ..

Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir issue, end to HR abuses in IIO ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>