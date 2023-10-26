Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 4.80 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat plunged 12 cents, or 2.07 percent, to settle at 5.685 dollars per bushel. January soybean lost 6 cents, or 0.46 percent, to settle at 13.085 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures were lower on the prospect of rain across parched Northern Brazil and a fall in energy values. CBOT back-and-forth trade persists.

One cannot underplay the importance of South American weather in world grain pricing. U.S. corn and soybean exports for the crop year to date are keeping pace with last year.

South American weather in November and December will be key to longer term CBOT price direction. Chicago-based research company AgResource's research shows that soyoil and soybeans are undervalued relative to the weather and demand risks ahead.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that China secured 126,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2023-2024 crop year.

Related Topics

Weather World Exports China Agriculture Company Price Brazil Chicago Board Of Trade January November December Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

3 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

11 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World