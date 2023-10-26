U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Wednesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 4.80 U.S. Dollars per bushel. December wheat plunged 12 cents, or 2.07 percent, to settle at 5.685 dollars per bushel. January soybean lost 6 cents, or 0.46 percent, to settle at 13.085 dollars per bushel.

CBOT agricultural futures were lower on the prospect of rain across parched Northern Brazil and a fall in energy values. CBOT back-and-forth trade persists.

One cannot underplay the importance of South American weather in world grain pricing. U.S. corn and soybean exports for the crop year to date are keeping pace with last year.

South American weather in November and December will be key to longer term CBOT price direction. Chicago-based research company AgResource's research shows that soyoil and soybeans are undervalued relative to the weather and demand risks ahead.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that China secured 126,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2023-2024 crop year.