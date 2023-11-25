U.S. agricultural futures fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Friday, led by soybean.

The most active corn contract for March delivery fell 5.25 cents, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 4.825 U.S. Dollars per bushel. March wheat lost 7.25 cents, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 5.7725 dollars per bushel. January soybean plunged 25.75 cents, or 1.9 percent, to settle at 13.3075 dollars per bushel.

Most fund managers turn off trading systems fearing expanded volatility during the holidays.

Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that Brazilian rainfall in December stays the price key.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the sale of 452,000 metric tons of soybeans to China and unknown destinations in the 2022-2023 crop year.

U.S. export sales for the week ending Nov. 16 were 6.3 million bushels of wheat, 56.4 million bushels of corn and 35.3 million bushels of soybeans.