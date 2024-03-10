Open Menu

U.S. Agricultural Futures Rise

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for May delivery rose 1.75 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at 4.3975 U.S. Dollars per bushel. May wheat soared 9.25 cents, or 1.75 percent, to settle at 5.3775 dollars per bushel. May soybean gained 17.75 cents, or 1.52 percent, to settle at 11.84 dollars per bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report came out as expected, and is a statistical yawner.

The report lowers Brazilian soybean production by just one million metric tons to 155 million metric tons, which keeps global soybean output in 2023-2024 at a record 397 million metric tons, up 19 million metric tons year on year.

The report increases Argentina corn production by one million metric tons, and lowers Ukrainian corn crop by one million metric tons. Global corn stocks are trimmed by 2.5 million metric tons to 319.6 million metric tons.

The report keeps U.S. corn end stocks unchanged from February at 2.172 billion bushels.

