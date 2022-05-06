UrduPoint.com

US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Production Facilities Hit By Ransomware Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 06:51 PM

US agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO said on Friday it has been hit by a ransomware attack that affected its business operations and will require several days to fully resume all services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO said on Friday it has been hit by a ransomware attack that affected its business operations and will require several days to fully resume all services.

"(O)n May 5, 2022, it (AGCO) was subject to a ransomware attack that has impacted some of its production facilities. AGCO is still investigating the extent of the attack, but it is anticipated that its business operations will be adversely affected for several days and potentially longer to fully resume all services depending upon how quickly the Company is able to repair its systems," the company said in a press release.

