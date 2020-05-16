UrduPoint.com
US Agriculture Secretary Launches $3Bln Program To Help Farmers Amid Pandemic- White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Agriculture Secretary Launches $3Bln Program to Help Farmers Amid Pandemic- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump have officially started a new Department's family food box program to help farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

"Today, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump announced the launch of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. This is a $3 billion program to support farmers and provide food to our most vulnerable communities," McEnany said.

The program is part of the $19 billion economic relief for farmers and includes the US government purchasing foods from local farmers and then providing it through local distribution centers to the people in need.

Trump announced in April that of the $19 billion in aid his administration will provideto farmers, $16 billion will be used for direct payment and $3 billion for purchases of food for distribution.

