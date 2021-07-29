US aid chief Power to visit Ethiopia to press for Tigray aid

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :US aid chief Samantha Power will visit Ethiopia next week to press for humanitarian access into conflict-battered Tigray as fears grow of famine, it was announced Thursday.

Power will meet officials in Addis Ababa to "press for unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine in Tigray and meet urgent needs in other conflict-affected regions of the country," the US Agency for International Development said in a statement.