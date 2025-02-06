US aid cuts come at deadly moment for malaria control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The sudden freezing of US aid to malaria projects comes as deadly new variants are spreading in Africa and could have a devastating impact, the head of a major NGO told AFP.

The US government has provided some 40 percent of the annual funding globally for control and research into a disease that causes more than 600,000 deaths from 250 million cases each year -- mostly in Africa.

That funding, of up to $1 billion a year, is now frozen as part of President Donald Trump's plan to axe foreign aid.

"We did try to anticipate in advance of this, but I think even our worst case scenarios have been surpassed," said James Tibenderana, chief executive of the London-based Malaria Consortium that runs projects around the world.

The Malaria Consortium has already been forced to fire staff working on a programme in Mozambique and halt a programme in Asia training people to monitor and control mosquitoes.

Only five percent of its funding comes from the US government, but Tibenderana said US cuts would hit the entire sector.

"It's just so disruptive, so sudden," he said.

He highlighted that it came at a moment when the first signs of drug- and insecticide-resistance had started to emerge.

"The clock is ticking for drug resistance in Africa," he said.

"The early signs of resistance to the artemisinin-based combination therapy medicine, which is the mainstay of treatment for malaria, are emerging."