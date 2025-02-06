Open Menu

US Aid Cuts Come At Deadly Moment For Malaria Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:50 AM

US aid cuts come at deadly moment for malaria control

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The sudden freezing of US aid to malaria projects comes as deadly new variants are spreading in Africa and could have a devastating impact, the head of a major NGO told AFP.

The US government has provided some 40 percent of the annual funding globally for control and research into a disease that causes more than 600,000 deaths from 250 million cases each year -- mostly in Africa.

That funding, of up to $1 billion a year, is now frozen as part of President Donald Trump's plan to axe foreign aid.

"We did try to anticipate in advance of this, but I think even our worst case scenarios have been surpassed," said James Tibenderana, chief executive of the London-based Malaria Consortium that runs projects around the world.

The Malaria Consortium has already been forced to fire staff working on a programme in Mozambique and halt a programme in Asia training people to monitor and control mosquitoes.

Only five percent of its funding comes from the US government, but Tibenderana said US cuts would hit the entire sector.

"It's just so disruptive, so sudden," he said.

He highlighted that it came at a moment when the first signs of drug- and insecticide-resistance had started to emerge.

"The clock is ticking for drug resistance in Africa," he said.

"The early signs of resistance to the artemisinin-based combination therapy medicine, which is the mainstay of treatment for malaria, are emerging."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

1 hour ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

8 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE's first AI open competition for school student ..

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emira ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..

11 hours ago
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister cha ..

Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..

11 hours ago
 UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Pales ..

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ti ..

UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

12 hours ago
 ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

13 hours ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

13 hours ago

More Stories From World