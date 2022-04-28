UrduPoint.com

US Aid Package To Ukraine Will Include More Anti-Air, Anti-Armor Systems - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 09:48 PM

US Aid Package to Ukraine Will Include More Anti-Air, Anti-Armor Systems - Biden

The White House's request to the US Congress for $33 billion in assistance to Ukraine would include more anti-armor and anti-air weapons systems for use by the Ukrainian military, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The White House's request to the US Congress for $33 billion in assistance to Ukraine would include more anti-armor and anti-air weapons systems for use by the Ukrainian military, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"This assistance would provide even more artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, anti-air capability that have been used so effectively thus far on the battlefield by the Ukrainian warriors," Biden said during remarks on the assistance package.

