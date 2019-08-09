UrduPoint.com
US Aid To Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformative,' Must Be Restored - Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:35 PM

United States' assistance to the Central American countries, also known as the Northern Triangle, has been effective and must be restored, US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Friday

"Yesterday, I joined Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation in Guatemala where we focused on the root causes that drive child and family migration to the United States," Engel said in a press release. "It continues to be clear to me that US assistance to the Northern Triangle has been transformative and must be immediately restored.

In late March, US President Donald Trump ordered the State Department to cut all direct financial assistance to the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Engel said that that restoring US assistance to the Northern Triangle countries will prevent migrant families from making dangerous trips to the United States to seek asylum.

These Northern Triangle countries are the main source of migrants to the United States and Washington has for years provided assistance to local authorities in order to help stabilize the socio-economic environment there.

