US Aid to Renters of $1.5Bln in June Tops Total for Entire Coronavirus Pandemic - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The US government distributed more than $1.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) to 290,000 households impacted by the coronavirus crisis in June, topping the total for all prior months of the pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"More than $1.5 billion in assistance was delivered to eligible households in the month of June, more than the assistance provided all three previous reporting periods combined," the Treasury Department said in a press release. "The number of households served in June grew by about 85 percent over the previous month and nearly tripled since April.

The increase reflects efforts by state and local governments, as well as other grantees such as tribal agencies, to hire staff and build systems to distribute the aid, the release said.

Across the country, programs are being established to provide funds in the short-term, as the Federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of July, the release added.

In addition ERA provided by the American Rescue plan will continue until 2025, according to the release.