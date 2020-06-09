US Aims at Clean Extension of Arms Embargo on Iran - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States is set to do its utmost to have a clean extension of Iran's arms embargo, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are engaging with permanent members of the [UN Secretary] Council," Hook said.

"We will do everything we can to see if can just simply have a clean extension of the arms embargo."

Last Month, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that he saw no reason for the embargo's extension.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry has argued that the temporary measure was designed to pave the way for the agreements reached in 2015 under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and that arms shipments are in no way related to Iran's nuclear program.